Man with long criminal history arrested with meth and gun in Evansville, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man with a long history of felony crimes was arrested again on Sunday after getting caught with meth and a loaded gun, according to authorities.
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office was going down Lynch Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday when they say they saw a motorcycle with no tail lights.
The deputy pulled the motorcyclist over, and identified him as 57-year-old Lance Luke.
After learning that Luke was a habitual traffic violator who had also been convicted of driving without insurance several times, the deputy says they placed him into custody and searched him.
During the search, the deputy said they found a loaded handgun and two bags of meth in his pockets.
VCSO says Luke has been convicted of multiple felonies in the last 15 years.
Luke was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a long list of drug, gun, and traffic charges.