Man with previous armed robbery conviction gets 15 year sentence for Evansville carjacking

A previously-convicted armed robber has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after an armed carjacking that happened in Evansville, Indiana.
Authorities said Thursday that 25-year-old Omaree Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and using a gun during the crime.
Court documents say that EPD officers were called to the incident back in September of 2020, where a woman said Roby had carjacked her as she was sitting in her driveway.
After stealing the woman's car, authorities said that Roby led officers on a pursuit, during which he fired shots from the stolen vehicle.
Officials say Roby had been convicted of two counts of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Wisconsin back in 2015.
In addition to his 15-year prison sentence, Roby was ordered to serve three years supervised probation following his release.