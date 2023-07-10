Man with two kids arrested at restaurant for being under the influence, sheriff says

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing charges in Daviess County after authorities say he took two kids to a restaurant while high on meth and prescription medication.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to Rae's Restaurant in Whitesville around 1 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a man who was possibly under the influence of something.
Authorities say 44-year-old Nicholas Todd Edge was found at the scene with two young kids.
DCSO says the deputy determined that Edge was under the influence of prescription medication. The deputy also said that Edge told him he was trying to come down from methamphetamine he had taken.
Edge was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail, and the kids were taken by a family member.
Edge faces charges including public intoxication, and endangering the welfare of minors.