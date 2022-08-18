Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m.
While in the area, an officer got flagged down by someone at the Marathon gas station at the corner of SE 8th Street and Bellemeade Avenue.
The man who flagged the officer down said he had just been shot at, but that he didn't know who did it. Police say there was also a woman and a child with the man, who were inside a car.
A witness at the scene said they were nearby when two or three teens wearing all black began shooting at the victims' vehicle.
Police say no one was hit by the gunfire.
Multiple shell casings were found in the area, and the investigation remains ongoing.