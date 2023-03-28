 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Margarita cans, pills, and vodka found on DUI driver who crashed in Madisonville, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Doyle Perry age 59 of Central City via Hopkins County Jail

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky man is behind bars on several charges after authorities say he crashed into a fence in Madisonville while driving under the influence.

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were called to an area of McCoy Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday, where they say they found 59-year-old Doyle Perry had gone off the road and crashed into a chain link fence.

MPD says Perry had slurred speech and trouble standing. Officers say a large, empty margarita can was found in his car in addition to an unopened margarita. They say a half-empty bottle of vodka was also found in the vehicle.

Perry told authorities he had taken at least five different medications including Xanax, and a bottle of pills was found in his pocket, MPD said.

After taking several field sobriety tests, Perry blew a .146 on a portable breath test, police say.

Perry was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including DUI.

