Margarita cans, pills, and vodka found on DUI driver who crashed in Madisonville, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky man is behind bars on several charges after authorities say he crashed into a fence in Madisonville while driving under the influence.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were called to an area of McCoy Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday, where they say they found 59-year-old Doyle Perry had gone off the road and crashed into a chain link fence.
MPD says Perry had slurred speech and trouble standing. Officers say a large, empty margarita can was found in his car in addition to an unopened margarita. They say a half-empty bottle of vodka was also found in the vehicle.
Perry told authorities he had taken at least five different medications including Xanax, and a bottle of pills was found in his pocket, MPD said.
After taking several field sobriety tests, Perry blew a .146 on a portable breath test, police say.
Perry was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including DUI.