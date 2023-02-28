McLean County woman facing 52 charges in child porn investigation

A McLean County, Kentucky woman is behind bars on dozens of charges related to an online child porn investigation, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP says 29-year-old Hannah Johnson was arrested on 52 different charges as the result of an investigation by the Electronic Crime Branch. They say those charges include possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, sexual abuse, and promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.
According to KSP, the Electronic Crime Branch's investigation began after Johnson was caught sharing images of child exploitation online.
That investigation led to a search warrant Monday at a home in Livermore, where equipment used to facilitate the rime was seized and taken in for examination, KSP said.
Johnson is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.