Members of Evansville motorcycle club sentenced to 155+ years collectively for meth trafficking, gun crimes

Fifteen members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club have now been sentenced to a collective 155+ years in federal prison for meth trafficking and gun-related offenses, authorities say.
Officials with the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana announced the news on Tuesday.
They say 37-year-old Jesse Wilson of Evansville was sentenced to 8 years in prison as the last of fifteen members of a large scale meth trafficking ring based in Evansville.
The main source of meth for the operation was 31-year-old Central Holman IV of Owensboro, and the ringleaders were 42-year-old Jason Wilson and Kyle Wilson, both of Evansville, according to authorities.
The investigation leading to the prison sentences started in 2019, and one of the main locations used to distribute and receive money for the drugs was The Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse located on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville.
“The members of this conspiracy will spend many years in federal prison for pumping large quantities of methamphetamine onto our streets,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Methamphetamine use devastates so many families and kills hundreds of Hoosiers every year. That’s why we will work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to dismantle armed organizations trafficking in deadly drugs. The sentences imposed in this case demonstrate our commitment to protecting the public from these dangerous criminals.”
As of Tuesday, all 15 defendants have been sentenced as follows:
For more information on the investigation, you can see Tuesday's full announcement on justice.gov.