Men accused of running illegal gambling operation in Evansville facing felony charges

Multiple people are facing charges after tips about an illegal gambling operation in Evansville received by investigators with the Indiana Gaming Commission.
A Gaming Control Officer with the IGC says they got tips from a confidential source about Edward Hill organizing weekly poker games held in an office building on Weinbach Avenue.
According to an affidavit, the informant said that Hill was working as a table games floor supervisor at Bally's Casino and that he had ran illegal poker games for several years, but that attendance had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hill would allegedly send text messages to potential players about the weekly poker schedule, allowing them to reserve a seat at the illegal operation.
Authorities say their source told them that Mark Edge was also involved in the operation, working as Hill's primary dealer and manager at the poker games. According to the informant, Edge would also manage the games when Hill couldn't.
Investigators say they gave the confidential informant marked bills and a recording device to use at one of the illegal games. They say video recordings showed Hill collecting money and interacting with players, and both Hill and Edge dealing cards at one of the poker games. They say the informant was also able to give them a poker chip that said "Eds Poker Club" on it.
The affidavit goes on to say that authorities got search warrants for Hill's residence and the spot on Weinbach Avenue where the illegal games were held. When they went to the Weinbach Avenue location, they say Hill answered the door, and that there were more than a dozen people playing poker.
As a result of their searches, officers seized more than $20,000 from Hill's home and the location on Weinbach, the affidavit says.
Hill and Edge were both arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on felony charges.