Men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from Madisonville CVS

Two men are behind bars in Hopkins County, Kentucky, after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from a local CVS.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to the CVS store at 920 N. Main Street after an employee called 911 to report a theft.
The employee told police that two men had left in a blue Jeep after taking nine $500 gift cards.
Police said they saw a blue Jeep nearby and pulled it over, finding two Michigan men, 32-year-old Dewanne Midgett and 29-year-old Toyale Lockett inside.
Officers said that during the traffic stop, they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During searches of the vehicle, police say they found a baggie of suspected marijuana, several opiates, and nine gift cards. They say they also found several Michigan ID cards with various names, which is indicative of fraud.
MPD says Midgett and Lockett told conflicting stories about how they paid for the gift cards.
Officers say the cashier told them that the men kept going to and from their car to get different cards for payment, and requested her to run the transactions as "exact cash."
Police say the men claimed they didn't steal anything, and that it was the cashier's mistake.
Both Lockett and Midgett were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of theft and drug possession.