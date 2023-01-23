 Skip to main content
Mental health court judge says court had no right to prevent Walmart shooter from having a gun

May 2022 mug shot for Ronald Mosley II, who was arrested after being accused of assaulting several fellow employees at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana

May 2022 mug shot for Ronald Mosley II. Mosley was arrested in 2022 after being accused of assaulting several coworkers at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Late on the night of Jan. 19, police said Mosley went into the store armed with a handgun and opened fire.

44NEWS is following up on the Walmart shooting.

44News is following up on one of the big questions remaining in the wake of the Walmart shooting that left the shooter dead and a victim still recovering after several surgeries to save her life.

Many people are wondering why the suspect, who was enrolled in the Vanderburgh County Mental Health Court, was able to obtain the firearm used in the incident.

Vanderburgh County Judge Les Shivley says Ronald Mosley's alleged crimes involving the battery of four co-workers would not prevent Mosley from owning a gun.

Police have not yet said how Mosley acquired the gun.

