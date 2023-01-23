Mental health court judge says court had no right to prevent Walmart shooter from having a gun

44News is following up on one of the big questions remaining in the wake of the Walmart shooting that left the shooter dead and a victim still recovering after several surgeries to save her life.
Many people are wondering why the suspect, who was enrolled in the Vanderburgh County Mental Health Court, was able to obtain the firearm used in the incident.
Vanderburgh County Judge Les Shivley says Ronald Mosley's alleged crimes involving the battery of four co-workers would not prevent Mosley from owning a gun.
Police have not yet said how Mosley acquired the gun.