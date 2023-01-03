Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
As officers approached the house, they say they could smell the odor of marijuana. They say 34-year-old Jeremy Sigler opened the door, and that the smell continued to strongly emit from the home.
MPD officers say they noticed that living conditions at the house were "substandard." They say they asked Sigler if he had any food for the kids, and that he invited them into the kitchen to look inside the fridge.
As officers were inside the kitchen, they said they saw a large bag of suspected marijuana and a scale on the counter in arms-reach of the kids. After Sigler gave police permission to search the home, officers found a baggie on the counter filled with a white substance suspected to be meth, the police report says.
The police report says officers found several other drug paraphernalia items around the home, as well as several other baggies of marijuana inside the home and inside Sigler's car. MPD says Sigler was also in possession of a number of counterfeit $20 bills.
Sigler was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on numerous drug and paraphernalia charges, plus other charges of child endangerment and possession of fake currency.