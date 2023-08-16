Meth dealer sentenced to 31 years after arrest in 'Operation Bryan,' prosecutor says

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for dealing meth in Posey County.

Prosecutors say 64-year-old Rex Baker was sentenced for felony meth dealing on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Baker admitted to delivering meth to an undercover informant on two separate occasions. He's also classified as a habitual offender, with multiple prior felony convictions including two for dealing meth.

Baker was arrested with 13 other drug offenders in 2022 as part of "Operation Bryan," an undercover operation named in honor of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.

“This is a win for Posey County. Mr. Baker is a drug dealer and a habitual offender, and we are pleased that he faced a higher level of accountability in this case," Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented.

Baker faced a minimum sentence of 9 years and a maximum sentence of 46 years.