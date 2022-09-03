Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana... Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana... Northwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana... Central Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain and training across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in a band from south of Somerville to Elberfeld to McCutchanville to Evansville to Henderson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Oakland City, Melody Hill, Darmstadt, Corydon, Kasson, Elberfeld, Somerville and Mackey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED