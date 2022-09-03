 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Northwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana...
Central Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain and training across the warned area. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain have fallen in a band from south of Somerville to
Elberfeld to McCutchanville to Evansville to Henderson. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Oakland City, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Corydon, Kasson, Elberfeld, Somerville and Mackey.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car

  • Updated
  • 0
Justa Shinn, 33, Fort Wayne, IN

Justa Shinn, 33, Fort Wayne, IN (Indiana State Police)

A Fort Wayne mother is facing multiple charges after crashing her car with two children in the vehicle according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police says troopers responded to a car crash on I-64  in Warrick County east of Lynnville.

Law enforcement says when troopers arrived, they found a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway, flipped over.

ISP says that 33-year-old Justa Shinn, the driver, and her two children were inside the vehicle.

The two children were removed but Shinn was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments, ISP says. 

Troopers say they smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Shinn was traveling west on I-64 and for an unknown reason, left the roadway, struck the wooded tree line on the north side of the interstate and flipped over, law enforcement said.

Shinn and her two children received minor injuries and were transported to a Boonville hospital. They were treated and released, according to police.

Troopers say they also smelled alcohol on Shinn, and she showed signs of impairment. Shinn submitted to a blood test, and the results are currently pending.

Troopers say after searching Shinn's vehicle, they found alcohol, two baggies of marijuana, and marijuana gummies.

ISP says Shinn was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail.

She is facing multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, according to ISP. 

