Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car

A Fort Wayne mother is facing multiple charges after crashing her car with two children in the vehicle according to Indiana State Police.
The Indiana State Police says troopers responded to a car crash on I-64 in Warrick County east of Lynnville.
Law enforcement says when troopers arrived, they found a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway, flipped over.
ISP says that 33-year-old Justa Shinn, the driver, and her two children were inside the vehicle.
The two children were removed but Shinn was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments, ISP says.
Troopers say they smelled marijuana in the vehicle.
Further investigation revealed Shinn was traveling west on I-64 and for an unknown reason, left the roadway, struck the wooded tree line on the north side of the interstate and flipped over, law enforcement said.
Shinn and her two children received minor injuries and were transported to a Boonville hospital. They were treated and released, according to police.
Troopers say they also smelled alcohol on Shinn, and she showed signs of impairment. Shinn submitted to a blood test, and the results are currently pending.
Troopers say after searching Shinn's vehicle, they found alcohol, two baggies of marijuana, and marijuana gummies.
ISP says Shinn was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail.
She is facing multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, according to ISP.