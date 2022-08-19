More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail.
The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
Authorities say they served a search warrant at a home on Browns Drive off of Watson Lane.
During the search, police say more than 100 grams of meth, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of Alprazolam pills, marijuana, and seven guns were seized.
HPD says that Book and Wright were both booked into the county jail on drug charges, with Book also facing charges for being a convicted felon in possession of the seven guns.