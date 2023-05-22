 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morganfield felon indicted on drug and gun charges

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel sentencing graphic mgn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEVV) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Morganfield felon on several charges following an investigating back in 2022.

Officials announced Monday that 56-year-old James Harris Jr. was indicted on gun and meth trafficking charges.

According to the indictment, Harris was arrested back in August 2022 after getting caught with meth and a gun.

Harris was previously convicted of gun and drug charges after an arrest in 2004.

If convicted of his latest charges, Harris faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you