Morganfield felon indicted on drug and gun charges

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEVV) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Morganfield felon on several charges following an investigating back in 2022.
Officials announced Monday that 56-year-old James Harris Jr. was indicted on gun and meth trafficking charges.
According to the indictment, Harris was arrested back in August 2022 after getting caught with meth and a gun.
Harris was previously convicted of gun and drug charges after an arrest in 2004.
If convicted of his latest charges, Harris faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.