Morganfield man accused of shooting deputy extradited back to Kentucky

The man accused of shooting a deputy in Union County, Kentucky, is back in custody the Bluegrass State.

As we reported, 49-year-old Brian Eckman of Morganfield had a hearing on Monday after being booked into the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Jail following his release from the hospital.

Following his hearing in Evansville, Eckman was promptly taken back to Kentucky where he now faces charges including attempted murder of an officer, terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities said that Eckman was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire with a Union County Sheriff's Office deputy. They say Eckman shot the deputy once in the arm, but that the deputy was released from the hospital after being treated.

Eckman is scheduled to be arraigned in Union County on March 30 at 9 a.m.