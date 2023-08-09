Mother accused of DUI with young child in the car in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars in Madisonville after police say they caught her driving under the influence with her young child in the car.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they saw Alicia Humphries speeding and swerving late Tuesday night.
When officers pulled Humphries over, they say she told them she didn't have insurance and that an open beer was sitting in the front cup holder.
In the back seat was Humphries' young child, according to police.
Police asked Humphries if she had been drinking, and they say she told them she was an alcoholic but that she hadn't had any drinks.
After giving Humphries several field sobriety tests, police say she blew a .163 on a breath test.
Officers found some marijuana inside the woman's purse during a search, plus several mini liquor bottles in the vehicle, according to MPD.
Humphries was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.