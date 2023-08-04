Motorcycle race leads to one arrest in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — State police arrested a man in Evansville after they say they caught him racing another motorcycle.
An Indiana State Police trooper says they were stopped at a light behind a motorcycle late Thursday night, when they driver turned onto the Lloyd Expressway from Wabash Avenue.
The trooper says the biker got next to another motorcycle, and that both drivers took off at a high rate of speed.
When the trooper sped up to pace the motorcycles, he said he hit 100 MPH but that the motorcycles were still pulling away. According to police, it happened in a 40 MPH zone.
After activating the emergency lights on his car, the trooper said that one biker pulled over but that the other sped off. Police say they identified the motorcyclist who pulled over as Lucas Ricketts.
ISP says Ricketts was taken into custody and that a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs while going around his bike.
Police say they had the motorcycle towed and planned to get a search warrant for it because it was locked.
When police questioned Ricketts, they say he told them he didn't think they were racing and that he was trying to pass the other motorcyclist.
Ricketts was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of reckless driving and participating in a speed contest.