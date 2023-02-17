MPD: Man smoking marijuana in bank drive-thru arrested with journal of possible drug deal records

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing drug trafficking and DUI charges after being accused of smoking marijuana in the drive-thru of a local bank.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were called to the First United Bank branch on North Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday for a driver who was reportedly smoking marijuana in the drive-thru.
When officers arrived, they say 26-year-old Deshaun Palmer was seen driving a silver car. They say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana about 20 feet away from the vehicle.
Officers say they had Palmer get out of the car and take field sobriety tests before searching his vehicle.
When the car was searched, MPD says officers found a torch lighter, a jar of marijuana, a scale, and numerous small plastic baggies.
Police say they also found a duffle bag in the back seat that had several prepaid cell phones, a box of plastic baggies, and a journal that had numerous names, contact information, and possible records of drug deals written inside.
Palmer was taken to the hospital for a blood draw before being booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of OMVWI and marijuana trafficking. Records show he has since been released.