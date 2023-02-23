Mt. Vernon couple arrested after drugs and guns found in home with kids, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 38.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Thursday was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 16.5 feet Sunday,
March 05.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
38.2 feet on 02/21/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mt. Vernon couple arrested after drugs and guns found in home with kids, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Lacole Mosley and Daryl Moman, via Posey County Jail

Lacole Mosley and Daryl Moman, via Posey County Jail

A couple is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana after police say they found guns and drugs in a home with kids.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department says that earlier in the week, officers and workers with the Department of Child Services went to check out the condition of a home in the city after previously speaking with two kids who were living there.

When officers arrived at the home, they say they talked to the mother of the kids, 35-year-old Lacole Mosley.

As officers checked the home, they say they could smell burnt marijuana. They say they found suspected marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns during a search of the house.

Based on their findings, officers arrested both Mosley along with 34-year-old Daryl Moman on numerous felony charges, MVPD says.

Both Mosley and Moman were booked into the Posey County Jail on six counts of felony neglect, plus other charges including dealing meth and possession of meth, and others.

