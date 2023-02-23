Mt. Vernon couple arrested after drugs and guns found in home with kids, police say

A couple is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana after police say they found guns and drugs in a home with kids.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department says that earlier in the week, officers and workers with the Department of Child Services went to check out the condition of a home in the city after previously speaking with two kids who were living there.
When officers arrived at the home, they say they talked to the mother of the kids, 35-year-old Lacole Mosley.
As officers checked the home, they say they could smell burnt marijuana. They say they found suspected marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns during a search of the house.
Based on their findings, officers arrested both Mosley along with 34-year-old Daryl Moman on numerous felony charges, MVPD says.
Both Mosley and Moman were booked into the Posey County Jail on six counts of felony neglect, plus other charges including dealing meth and possession of meth, and others.