Mt. Vernon father appears in court after being charged with neglect resulting in death of infant

26-year-old Devin Morrison appeared in Posey County court Monday after being arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death.
Investigators say his 10-month-old daughter died from brain bleeding caused by multiple skull fractures.
Morrison entered a plea of not guilty. In the court room, he appeared distraught, often crying and struggling to finish his sentences.
The affidavit for probable cause says that Morrison claimed he was holding the infant when he slipped and fell, dropping the child on the floor. It also says that the child's head trauma was "inconsistent with a fall as described by Morrison," and was reported by medical staff as suspect for abuse.
According to the affidavit, the child was recovering from past rib fractures. According to a doctor, the infant's healing rib fractures occurred "about two weeks or more prior."
When confronted with medical evidence that the infant's injuries could not have been caused by the fall he described, Morrison had no other explanation for how the injuries could have happened, the affidavit says.
Morrison's bond was set at $1 million, or $100,000 cash.
His next court date is set for October 5th, 2022.