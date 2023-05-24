Mt. Vernon mom gets prison time for dealing meth in front of her children

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Mt. Vernon mom was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for dealing meth and neglecting her children.
The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that Desiree Coons was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Coons was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple meth and neglect charges. She faced a maximum sentence of 18.5 years in prison, and a minimum sentence of 3 years.
Coons was arrested as part of "Operation Aftershock," which was an undercover drug operation that ended in June of 2020, with 20 total offenders charged.
Authorities said Coons was caught on video selling meth out of here home while her two small kids were in the room.
During a search of Coons' apartment, authorities also said that three kids were found along with meth and drug paraphernalia easily accessible.