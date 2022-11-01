Mt. Vernon woman involved in drug investigation sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Mt. Vernon woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, after being convicted of multiple charges related to dealing drugs in Posey County.
Officials say 53-year-old Dawn Marie Davis plead guilty to multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Davis also admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover confidential informant in February and March of 2022.
Davis and 13 other drug offenders were arrested on April 14, 2022 as a result of “Operation Bryan,” an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force which began in August of 2021.
“Without question, drug addiction has a devastating impact on our community and families within our community. Ms. Davis has been part of this problem, and I’m glad she was held accountable for her actions. I’m grateful for the thorough investigation conducted by our Drug Task Force, Investigator Kenneth Rose, Detective Dustin Seitz, and Detective Karlee Eickhoff. Their efforts resulted in a twice-convicted drug dealer being removed from Posey County for a significant period of time," says Posey County Prosecutor, Thomas Clowers.
Davis has been held in the Posey County Jail since she was arrested.