Mt. Vernon woman sentenced after shooting her husband in 2022

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Mt. Vernon woman has been sentenced after shooting her husband back in 2022.
As we reported in August of 2022, authorities arrested Melissa Wade after she was accused of shooting her husband, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday morning, Wade received a 14-year sentence to be served out in three parts - six years in prison, followed by six years community corrections, followed by two years probation, according to Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.
As a part of her sentencing, Wade was also ordered by the judge to undergo mental health treatment.
Ahead of sentencing, Wade took a plea deal, where she pleaded guilty to a Level 3 Felony Aggravated Battery charge in connection to the shooting.
According to Prosecutor Clowers, the victim in the shooting testified on Wade's behalf and asked for her release.
Clowers says he wanted a harsher sentence in the case but that he respected the decision of the court.
The maximum sentence for the felony charge that Wade pleaded guilty to would have been 16 years, with a minimum possible sentence of three years.