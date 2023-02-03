Muhlenberg County daycare worker charged with criminal abuse for 'unapproved punishment' of child

A daycare worker in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, is being charged after subjecting a child to "unapproved punishment," according to the sheriff's department.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department says it was contacted by officials with the Muhlenberg County Schools district back on Jan. 30 about an incident that happened at the Shining Start Daycare Center, at Muhlenberg South Elementary.
MCSD says that after a thorough investigation with cooperation from the school district, a staff member of the daycare by the name of Amanda Camp was charged with criminal abuse.
According to the sheriff's department, Camp is accused of "subjecting a student to unapproved punishment."
No other details were released, but the sheriff's office says the incident remains under investigation.
We have reached out to the school district for a comment on the incident.