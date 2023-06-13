Muhlenberg County man arrested on child porn charges in undercover KSP investigation

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Muhlenberg County man is behind bars on child pornography charges after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
KSP says 48-year-old Timothy Floyd Nannie was arrested on charges related to child sex abuse material.
Nannie is currently charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, and five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old. The Class-C felony charges are punishable by five to ten years in prison.
Nannie was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
KSP says that investigation began after Nannie was found to be sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, and that equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken in for examination.
Nannie is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.