Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year.
Throughout that investigation, authorities say they conducted multiple controlled buys of large quantities of counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl.
On Thursday, investigators said they executed a search warrant at a home near the corner of East Broadway Street and South Harrig Street in Madisonville.
During the search, they say detectives found a large amount of cash, a gun, and approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Murray was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and using restricted ammo during a felony.