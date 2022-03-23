Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies on Scene of a Standoff

Evansville Police were in the area of Covert and 41 on Henning Avenue to serve a warrant on a suspect when shots were fired, according to police.
Officers reported multiple shots were heard around 8:45 Wednesday night.
An Evansville police spokesperson says U.S. Marshals and EPD were serving a warrant at Colonial Manor Apartments when they noticed the door was open.
The K-9 unit alerted the suspect before officers looked inside. Officers say they saw the suspect at the top of stairs with a handgun before shooting at officers.
Multiple agencies were then called on scene including SWAT and AMR.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are urging everyone to stay away from the scene.
