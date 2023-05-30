Multiple people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police responded to multiple shootings around the city of Evansville over Memorial Day weekend.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say multiple 911 calls came in just before 5 p.m. on Monday for shots being fired in the area of Taylor Avenue. One caller said they heard 10 to 15 gunshots in the area.
A few minutes later, officers were called to a nearby home, where several bullet holes were found in a privacy fence and swimming pool.
EPD says there were adults and children in the back yard and in the pool when the shooting happened, but that luckily, no one was hit by the gunfire or injured.
According to police, two suspects in the shooting were described as men wearing ski masks.
EPD says that there were three other shooting incidents around the city over the holiday weekend.
In one incident late Monday night, a man was shot on South Elliot Street. EPD says that man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but that he didn't want to press charges.
In another incident on Monday night, officers were called to an area of Fares Avenue, where gunfire was reportedly being exchanged between two cars. No injuries or damage was reported in that incident.
On Sunday, EPD says a man was outside grilling on Sweetser Avenue when a man in a ski mask started shooting at him. EPD says the victim was shot twice and taken to the hospital, but that his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
EPD says it's likely that the shootings are connected, but that the investigation into all of the incidents continues.
Anyone who might have information on any of the shootings should contact police.