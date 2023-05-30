 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Multiple people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Evansville

Two hospitalized, four separate shootings under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD cruiser generic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police responded to multiple shootings around the city of Evansville over Memorial Day weekend.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say multiple 911 calls came in just before 5 p.m. on Monday for shots being fired in the area of Taylor Avenue. One caller said they heard 10 to 15 gunshots in the area.

A few minutes later, officers were called to a nearby home, where several bullet holes were found in a privacy fence and swimming pool.

EPD says there were adults and children in the back yard and in the pool when the shooting happened, but that luckily, no one was hit by the gunfire or injured.

According to police, two suspects in the shooting were described as men wearing ski masks.

EPD says that there were three other shooting incidents around the city over the holiday weekend.

In one incident late Monday night, a man was shot on South Elliot Street. EPD says that man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but that he didn't want to press charges.

In another incident on Monday night, officers were called to an area of Fares Avenue, where gunfire was reportedly being exchanged between two cars. No injuries or damage was reported in that incident.

On Sunday, EPD says a man was outside grilling on Sweetser Avenue when a man in a ski mask started shooting at him. EPD says the victim was shot twice and taken to the hospital, but that his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

EPD says it's likely that the shootings are connected, but that the investigation into all of the incidents continues.

Anyone who might have information on any of the shootings should contact police.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you