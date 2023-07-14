Murder charge dropped in deadly Evansville shooting through plea deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in Evansville has entered into a plea deal.
Court records show Kentar Collins took a plea agreement on Friday, just days before he would have gone to trial for murder.
In the plea deal, Collins pleaded guilty to felony battery, in exchange for the murder charge being dropped. He'll also face a felony firearm enhancement at sentencing.
Collins was arrested in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee.
Curlee was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Judson Street and Taylor Avenue back in December of 2022.
Collins is now scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on August 25.