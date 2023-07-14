 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Murder charge dropped in deadly Evansville shooting through plea deal

  • Updated
  • 0
23-year-old Kentar R. Collins

Kentar Collins (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in Evansville has entered into a plea deal.

Court records show Kentar Collins took a plea agreement on Friday, just days before he would have gone to trial for murder.

In the plea deal, Collins pleaded guilty to felony battery, in exchange for the murder charge being dropped. He'll also face a felony firearm enhancement at sentencing.

Collins was arrested in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee.

Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation

Curlee was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Judson Street and Taylor Avenue back in December of 2022.

Collins is now scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on August 25.

