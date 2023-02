An Evansville man is no longer being charged with murder in a deadly stabbing that happened back in October of 2022.

Court records show the murder charge against Zachary Page was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

In the agreement, Page pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Page had been arrested after being accused of stabbing and killing 42-year-old Jermon Weathers.

Page will now be sentenced on March 14.