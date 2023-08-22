Nearly 4 pounds of meth seized in Henderson drug bust

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Two men are facing charges after police say they made a major drug bust in Henderson.
Authorities say they served a search warrant on Amberfield Court in Henderson on Monday.
As a result of the warrant, police said they seized 1,800 grams of meth, which is nearly four pounds.
HPD says that about 50 grams of heroin was also seized, along with two handguns and some ammo.
Joseph Wallace and Jeremy Booker were both arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on felony charges.