Nearly $70K worth of meth found in Muhlenberg County drug bust, officials say

A man is behind bars on multiple trafficking charges after a large drug bust in Central City, Kentucky, according to authorities.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant at for home at the intersection of North 4th Street and Park Street in Central City.
Authorities say the search warrant was served late Monday evening at the home of 41-year-old Alex Hightower.
During the search, authorities say they found a large amount of suspected crystal meth with a potential street value near $70,000. Investigators say they also found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
Hightower was arrested and booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges of meth trafficking, marijuana trafficking, and drug paraphernalia possession.
The Central City Police Department also assisted in the investigation.