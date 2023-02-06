New theft charge filed against Evansville man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters

A man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters around Evansville is facing a new auto theft charge.

Investigators told us Monday that 35-year-old Matthew Gunn was facing another auto theft charge after a catalytic converter was stolen from SUV Limousine, a luxury transportation service provider off of North First Avenue.

As we reported earlier in February, Gunn had been arrested after authorities say he stole catalytic converters from several local organizations. Police said that Gunn sold as many as 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro, Kentucky.

In the latest theft charge filed against Gunn, authorities say they were able to view security images from SUV Limousine that showed a vehicle and tools consistent with those used by Gunn.

While police said Gunn sold dozens of converters in Owensboro, they say this makes the fifth catalytic converter confirmed stolen out of Evansville.