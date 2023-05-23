New trial date set for Evansville man accused of raping, holding missing girl captive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new trial date has been scheduled for an Evansville man who's accused of raping, assaulting, and holding a missing girl against her will.
Court records show Daniel Walls is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 5.
Walls had previously requested a speedy trial, which would have been held in May until it was canceled. His new trial date was set during his review hearing on Monday.
Ahead of his new trial date, Walls will have another review hearing on Aug. 30.
Walls was arrested back in February after authorities said a missing girl was found inside Walls' apartment with visible injuries.
Walls faces charges of rape, criminal confinement, battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.