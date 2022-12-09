 Skip to main content
New trial date set for Evansville woman charged in rape-murder case

  Updated
Heidi Carter mugshot via Vanderburgh County Jail

The woman who was charged in a gruesome rape-murder case out of Evansville appeared in court on Friday.

As we previously reported, Heidi Carter was found guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for possessing a gun as a felon during her previous trial. That's after a jury deliberated for hours, reaching a partial verdict in her case.

Carter faces other charges of rape and criminal confinement, and during her hearing on Friday, a new jury trial date was set for Feb. 13 at 8 a.m.

Ahead of that new trial date, the state will also present new evidence in the case - 27,000 pages of Facebook messages that were previously unable to be filed. A hearing will be held on that on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. Carter will also have pre-trial hearings on Dec. 21, and again on Jan. 30.

Carter was accused of helping her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond rape and torture two victims after a hook-up through an online dating app went wrong, police said. One of those victims was killed by Hammond, and Hammond later died in a "suicide by cop" situation, authorities said.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates on the case.

