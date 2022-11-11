 Skip to main content
Newburgh man found guilty of selling fentanyl and heroin

Nicolas C. Alvarez, age 29

Nicolas C. Alvarez, age 29

After a two-day trial, a Newburgh, Indiana man was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 29-year-old Nicolas C. Alvarez of Newburgh was found guilty of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 3 felony charge.

Authorities say Alvarez was apprehended by the Posey County Drug Task Force as part of "Operation Aftershock," an undercover drug operation that concluded in June of 2020 with 20 total offenders charged.

After evidence was heard during Alvarez's trial, prosecutors say the jury found him guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl-laced heroin to an undercover informant.

“Mr. Alvarez distributed a large amount of a highly addictive and dangerous drug in Posey County, and I’m grateful that the jury held him accountable,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Detective Seitz and Investigator Rose presented overwhelming evidence of Mr. Alvarez’s guilt to the jury. I would also like to thank (Mt. Vernon Police Department) Captain Korben Sellers and (Indiana State Police) Detective Loren Brooks for their investigative work in this case.”

Alvarez will now be sentenced on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Prosecutors say Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

