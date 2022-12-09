Newburgh man gets 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin

A judge has decided the fate of a Newburgh, Indiana man who was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County.
The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Craig Goedde.
Alvarez's sentence comes after a jury found him guilty of felony drug dealing.
At trial, prosecutors say evidence showed Alvarez sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a confidential informant three times over the span of a few weeks in 2020. The jury also heard evidence that the 8.6 grams of heroin sold by Alvarez amounts to approximately 86 uses of the drug by a typical user.
While Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers says he requested the maximum sentence of 16 years. The minimum sentence Alvarez faced in the case was a three-year sentence.
“Drug dealers such as Mr. Alvarez are spreading addiction and risk of overdose death across our state and in our communities,” stated Prosecutor Clowers. “We are pleased Mr. Alvarez has been held accountable and will serve time in prison for bringing these deadly drugs onto our streets. I’m grateful for the investigative work of the Posey County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in this case.”
Alvarez was apprehended as part of "Operation Aftershock," an effort by the Posey County Drug Task Force that led to charges for 20 individuals. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.