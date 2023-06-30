Newburgh man gets prison time for possession of child porn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — A Newburgh man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.
Federal authorities say 46-year-rold Phillip Abell of Newburgh was sentenced to five years in prison.
Court documents show that FBI agents served a search warrant at Abell's Newburgh home back in January of 2020, leading to the seizure of data storage disks and a computer.
Authorities say Abell admitted to using a file-sharing program for the last three years to search for child sex abuse material.
Abell told investigators that he said he didn't always look at the material but that he would sometimes get a "hankering" for it and needed to satisfy that desire, authorities say.
"Abell engaged in a pattern of intentionally finding, downloading, viewing, and then deleting child sexual abuse material," federal authorities said. "The materials Abell downloaded included visual depictions of the sexual abuse of prepubescent children under twelve years old."
In addition to his prison sentence, Abell was also sentenced to 10 years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender.