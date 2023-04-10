Newburgh woman's murder trial begins Monday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — A Newburgh woman's murder trial is underway Monday morning.
Court records show the murder trial for Lisa Harris was set to start at 8:30 a.m.
The 57-year-old woman was arrested back on Aug. 28 of 2020 after Indiana State Police said they responded to a shooting near Patoka Lake in Crawford County.
Police said preliminary investigation showed that Lisa had shot her husband, Michael Harris, who died at the hospital from his injuries.
