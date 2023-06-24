No arrests made after deadly stabbing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is dead after a stabbing that happened in Evansville Friday.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a stabbing in an area of East Michigan Street around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived in the area, they say they found a man with a wound who was already beyond help.
Three people were at the scene when officers arrived, including a person of interest, EPD says. All three were detained, but no one has been charged in the attack at this time.
The victim's identity hasn't been released yet, but will be released by the coroner at a later time.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact EPD at (812) 436-7979.