...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Today, Saturday, June 24th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

No arrests made after deadly stabbing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is dead after a stabbing that happened in Evansville Friday. 

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a stabbing in an area of East Michigan Street around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they found a man with a wound who was already beyond help.

Three people were at the scene when officers arrived, including a person of interest, EPD says. All three were detained, but no one has been charged in the attack at this time.

The victim's identity hasn't been released yet, but will be released by the coroner at a later time.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact EPD at (812) 436-7979.

