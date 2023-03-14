Numerous drug arrests shine light on 'persistent drug problem' in Dubois County, sheriff says

Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they're battling a serious drug issue in the community.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the month of March has brought to light the "persistent drug problem" that’s occurring throughout the county.
The sheriff's office says that over the last nine days, numerous individuals had been arrested on felony drug charges, resulting in the seizure of 52.2g of methamphetamine, a half gram of cocaine, over 250 syringes, and a manufacturing lab that produced the psychedelic drug DMT.
DCSO says those individuals include Joseph Fransted, David Schutz, Devin Miller, Amanda Canary, Jose Cruz-Mora, Craig Strotman, Cassandra Cole, Steven Street, Stormi Cole, and Garret DeHart.
“Our deputies have worked and continue to work extremely hard to try and combat the drug issues we have in Dubois County. These arrests are direct evidence that Dubois County has a drug problem and that drug problem will not get better without proactive policing and consequences," says Sheriff Kleinhelter.
The sheriff's office says the numerous drug arrests made in recent days don't include those made by other law enforcement agencies that serve the county.