Numerous properties vandalized in downtown Owensboro; Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages

Police are looking for suspects after numerous properties were vandalized in downtown Owensboro Monday night, causing thousands in damages.
The Owensboro Police Department says that beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers started getting reports of damage to widows at multiple businesses and homes. Police say the damage appears to have come from a bb or pellet gun.
According to police, there have been around a dozen reports of damage at this time, with the combined cost of damage expected to be in the thousands.
Properties damaged include multiple businesses, homes, and a vehicle.
Police provided the photo show here of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crimes.
Anyone with information on the incident should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.