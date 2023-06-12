 Skip to main content
Ohio County authorities seize drugs and guns, woman and juvenile charged

  • Updated
Carrie Vaughan, 52 of Falls of Rough

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman and a juvenile are facing charges in Ohio County after deputies say they seized guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled a driver over on State Route 69 N in Fordsville.

OCSO says deputies found several containers of meth, a meth pipe, needles, a digital scale and a handgun in the passenger area of the car.

Inside a box in the back seat, deputies say they also found a bag of marijuana.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the car was a juvenile. They say the juvenile had a handgun in the waistband of his pants, and that he was subsequently charged.

As for 52-year-old Carrie Vaughan, she was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail on charges of marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

