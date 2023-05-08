 Skip to main content
Ohio County man accused of threatening victim with knife in robbery

Jacob Casebier mugshot

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An Ohio County man faces several charges after being accused of pulling a knife on someone and robbing them.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jacob Casebier of Hartford was arrested after an incident on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a robbery complaint on I-65 around noon, where a victim said Casebier threatened them with a knife, robbed them, and forced them to get out of their vehicle.

Authorities say they found the victim's belongings and the knife used in the crime at Casebier's home.

Casebier was arrested and taken to jail on charges of robbery and terroristic threatening.

