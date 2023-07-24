 Skip to main content
Ohio County man armed with shotgun flips truck after ramming deputy's cruiser during chase, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
Ohio County Sheriff's Office photo of truck flipped

Ohio County Sheriff's Office photo

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An Ohio County man will face criminal charges after authorities say he rammed a deputy's cruiser after taking off from a traffic stop.

Late Sunday night around 11 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to a domestic incident at a home on Rochester Road.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say they learned that the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old John Anderson of Beaver Dam, was already gone.

Authorities say they tried to pull Anderson over after they found him driving on Highway 231, but that he took off instead of stopping.

During a pursuit, Anderson rammed a deputy's cruiser and nearly struck a Beaver Dam Police cruiser as well, the sheriff's office says.

At one point, Anderson slowed down and tried to get a deputy to come to his window, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office says the deputy kept his distance and that Anderson took off again, pulling a U-turn in a bean field before heading back towards Beaver Dam.

OCSO says Anderson's truck left the road and flipped, and that he was injured in the crash. Inside the truck, deputies say they found a loaded shotgun.

Anderson is being treated for his injuries, and the sheriff's office says that criminal charges are pending.

