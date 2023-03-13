 Skip to main content
Ohio County man found passed out in car leads to discovery of drugs, cash, gun, sheriff says

Ohio County Sheriff's Office photo of gun, drugs, cash

An Ohio County, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say a 911 call led to the discovery of drugs, cash, and a gun in his car.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the Centertown Fastway service station early Sunday morning after someone called 911 to report a driver who was passed out.

The sheriff's office says responding deputies found a pipe with suspected meth residue and a marijuana cigarette in plain view near the shifter. They say they driver was identified as 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney of Centertown.

After a search of the vehicle, authorities say they seized drugs, paraphernalia, a handgun, a digital scale, and a large amount of cash.

Hackney was arrested on multiple drug possession and trafficking charges.

Dwayne Hackney, 31, of Centertown

Dwayne Hackney, 31, of Centertown (Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

