Ohio County man found passed out in car leads to discovery of drugs, cash, gun, sheriff says

An Ohio County, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say a 911 call led to the discovery of drugs, cash, and a gun in his car.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the Centertown Fastway service station early Sunday morning after someone called 911 to report a driver who was passed out.
The sheriff's office says responding deputies found a pipe with suspected meth residue and a marijuana cigarette in plain view near the shifter. They say they driver was identified as 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney of Centertown.
After a search of the vehicle, authorities say they seized drugs, paraphernalia, a handgun, a digital scale, and a large amount of cash.
Hackney was arrested on multiple drug possession and trafficking charges.