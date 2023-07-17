 Skip to main content
One arrested after Evansville stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryan Hartweck, 29, Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police say one man was arrested in Evansville after a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Chatham Court late Saturday around 11 p.m.

According to EPD, the 911 caller said they had been stabbed.

The victim told police they were at the home helping a friend change their locks.

As they were changing the locks, the victim said that 29-year-old Bryan Hartweck showed up and got into a fight with them.

According to the victim, Hartweck stabbed them in the back with a small knife before running away.

Hartweck was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges including battery with a deadly weapon.

