One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville

Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday.
EPD says that a 911 call was made from a home on North 3rd Avenue near West Florida Street around 10 a.m. Friday. They say the caller was erratic and screaming about killing people before the call went silent.
After police responded to the area, we're told an altercation took place between an officer and a person at the home.
EPD tells us the officer deployed their taser, but that it was ineffective. They say that's when the officer fired their gun, killing one person.
Police tell us that the officer is uninjured.
At this time, no other details are known on the person who died.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.