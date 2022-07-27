 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

One dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Vanderburgh County

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities respond to fatal shooting in Vanderburgh County

Authorities were called to a fatal shooting in Vanderburgh County around 3 p.m. Wednesday

One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities responded to an area of Maggie Valley Drive off of Wimberg Road after a shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When officials got to the scene, they say they entered a home and found the victim dead.

We're told a suspect in the shooting was taken into custody after attempting to run from the area. 

Officials tell 44News that the victim and the suspect may have known each other.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office will provide more information on the victim after an autopsy that's scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday.

No other details are available right now. Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you