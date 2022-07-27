One dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened in Vanderburgh County.
Authorities responded to an area of Maggie Valley Drive off of Wimberg Road after a shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
When officials got to the scene, they say they entered a home and found the victim dead.
We're told a suspect in the shooting was taken into custody after attempting to run from the area.
Officials tell 44News that the victim and the suspect may have known each other.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office will provide more information on the victim after an autopsy that's scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday.
No other details are available right now. Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.